Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 28,146 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 3.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $71,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,164. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

