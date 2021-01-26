Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 25,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

