Honest Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Honest has a total market cap of $633,721.88 and $740.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00279330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

