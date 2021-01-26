Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $45.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $191.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $200.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.02 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $189.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 92,642 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

