KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,470,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032,140 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up approximately 4.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $106,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

KEY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 244,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,586. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.