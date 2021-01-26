Nadler Financial Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. 46,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

