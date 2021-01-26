Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 105,207 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,207 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises 4.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $91,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 175.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 457,713 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 223,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 41,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

