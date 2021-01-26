Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,637. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 152.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

