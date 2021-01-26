Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $847,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.04. 112,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $333.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

