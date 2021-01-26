Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,550. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

