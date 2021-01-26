YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

YRC Worldwide stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 20,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

