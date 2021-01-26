Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,497. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

