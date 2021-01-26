Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $17.70 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

