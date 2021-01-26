Security National Trust Co. Has $564,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 61,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,436. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

