Security National Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FDX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,442. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.