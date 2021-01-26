Security National Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. 16,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.