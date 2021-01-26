Security National Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $143.45. 31,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

