FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.24. 58,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,442. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.57. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

