Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

