Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Southern by 245.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at $24,670,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 35,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,767. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

