Security National Trust Co. Has $2.03 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.79. 103,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $212.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

