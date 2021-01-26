Security National Trust Co. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,695. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

