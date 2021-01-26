JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $225.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Shares of IAC traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $207.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

