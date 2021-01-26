iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $129.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,583. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.