Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 113,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

