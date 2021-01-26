Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

