Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

