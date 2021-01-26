SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

SITC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 91,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,937 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,743 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

