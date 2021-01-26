Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.50. 180,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $257.69.

