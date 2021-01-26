Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 138 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average is $136.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

