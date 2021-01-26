Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.