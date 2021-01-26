Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CR traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 15,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

