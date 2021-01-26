ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

Shares of SFBS traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,279,928.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

