Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 517,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

