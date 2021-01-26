Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.86. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.18 and a 200 day moving average of $321.29. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

