Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

