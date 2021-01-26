Bottos (BTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,488.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Bottos has a market cap of $943,002.52 and approximately $88,488.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00835193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.93 or 0.04301910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

