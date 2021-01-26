Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.34. Monro reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 71,626 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Monro by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

