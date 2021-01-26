Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0513 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00127900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00072109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00279928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00068844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

