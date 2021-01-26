Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

