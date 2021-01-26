Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $419.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.39.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.