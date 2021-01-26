PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 271,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

