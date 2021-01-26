Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $313.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $340.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $282.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

UMBF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,120. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.