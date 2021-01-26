iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,529,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $117.02. 4,228,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.