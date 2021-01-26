Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Cut to $0.30 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.40 to $0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 246,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,361. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.