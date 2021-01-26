Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

