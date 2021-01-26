Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 35,266 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $59,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

