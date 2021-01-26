Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.4-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.3 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS.

RTX stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.78.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

