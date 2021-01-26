TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

TFI International stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. 36,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

