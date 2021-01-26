Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 123,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,158,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

